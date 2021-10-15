FRISCO, Texas — Kellen Moore knows the track record.
He knows the reputation.
When facing a Bill Belichick-coached defense, offenses must prepare to have what they do best taken from them. The New England Patriots coach and seven-time Super Bowl winner is a conceptual chameleon, morphing his scheme each week to make offenses play left-handed.
But that’s just it about Moore.
“I’m a lefty,” he said.
And so far this season, his offense has been ambidextrous.
The final game before the Cowboys’ bye week features a battle of wits between Moore and the man whom the 33-year-old wunderkind calls “the best coach in NFL history.” It is the 69-year-old Belichick, however, who most finds himself in a less enviable position Sunday.
Both hands are dominant for Dallas.
The Cowboys carry a four-game winning streak into Gillette Stadium while totaling at least 160 rushing yards in four straight games, including 200-plus the past two. Much of that production has come when defenses show two-high safeties to combat Dak Prescott and the passing game. Prescott, though, has executed what Moore terms “aggressively taking what the defense gives you,” picking apart two-high looks underneath.
So that doesn’t work.
In Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loaded up the box against the Cowboys, daring Prescott to beat them. He darn near did while throwing for 403 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in his first game back from his 2020 ankle injury.
That didn’t really work.
“They’re good at everything,” Belichick said Wednesday to Patriots reporters. “I think Moore is one of the better offensive coordinators that we’ve faced. He does a good job. It’s not just the players. They have a good scheme. They’re well-balanced. They do a lot of things that complement other things that they do. …
“It’s not just runs and passes. It’s passes that complement other passes. It’s runs that complement other runs. Runs that complement passes. It’s everything. It’s not just one thing.”
Moore stressed the importance of in-game adjustments.
No one can be certain what to expect, even if some educated guesses can be formed.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has called his big nickel defense at times this season, a subpackage in which Damontae Kazee, Jayron Kearse and Damontae Kazee all share a field.
Belichick believes in that look, too.
The Patriots (2-3) rely even more on big nickel, featuring it as their primary grouping in last Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans. Safeties Devin McCourty (59), Adrian Phillips (53) and Kyle Dugger all played at least 45 of a possible 59 defensive snaps.
Tyler Biadasz has been inconsistent at center. Belichick figures to test him.
Three safeties on the field to combat the Cowboys’ run-game physicality. Interior pressure schemed up against Biadasz and perhaps left guard Connor Williams, too. A box occasionally loaded up with seven or more defenders to further help stop the run.
Those possibilities are a starting point Sunday.
Even then, the Cowboys seem to easily have enough talent to work around that.
“We’ve got two hands,” Prescott said. “I think we’ve got a lot of weapons. You’re exactly right. Belichick’s defense, they’re always sound, always disciplined. They come out and they play year in and year out consistent football on that side of the ball. Obviously we know the challenge, but we’re ready and got enough weapons and got enough plays, and I’m ready for whatever it takes to win this game.”
©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.