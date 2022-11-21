Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)
Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 125.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes in Kansas City, Missouri.
Wichita State went 15-13 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Shockers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.
Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Antelopes averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
