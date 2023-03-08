Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-24, 1-17 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (16-14, 9-9 AAC)
Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers and Tulsa Golden Hurricane play in the AAC Tournament.
The Shockers' record in AAC play is 9-9, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference games. Wichita State averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.
The Golden Hurricane are 1-17 in AAC play. Tulsa is 2-19 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wichita State.
Sam Griffin is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tim Dalger is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Golden Hurricane: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
