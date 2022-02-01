Drake Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-11, 2-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces the Indiana State Sycamores after D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points in Drake's 77-68 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores have gone 7-2 at home. Indiana State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in MVC play. Drake is third in the MVC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Sycamores and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Zach Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

