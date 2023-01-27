FILE - Carolina Panthers' Steve Wilks warms up wearing a T-shirt in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks Tweeted “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 they've agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.