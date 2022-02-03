Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-9, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-17, 4-5 CAA)
Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -7.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces the William & Mary Tribe after John Meeks scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)'s 81-63 win against the Northeastern Huskies.
The Tribe are 4-6 on their home court. William & Mary has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
The Cougars are 3-5 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 25 points, and Brandon Carroll led the Tribe with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Wight is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Tribe. Connor Kochera is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.
Smith is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.6 points. Meeks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.
Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.