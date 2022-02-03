Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-9, 3-5 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-17, 4-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces the William & Mary Tribe after John Meeks scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)'s 81-63 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe are 4-6 on their home court. William & Mary has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 3-5 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Reyne Smith led the Cougars with 25 points, and Brandon Carroll led the Tribe with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Wight is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Tribe. Connor Kochera is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Smith is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.6 points. Meeks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

