BYU Cougars (16-13, 6-8 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (23-5, 12-1 WCC)
Moraga, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on the No. 17 Saint Mary's Gaels after Rudi Williams scored 20 points in BYU's 81-74 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Gaels are 14-2 on their home court. Saint Mary's (CA) is third in the WCC shooting 37.1% from deep, led by Alex Ducas shooting 41.9% from 3-point range.
The Cougars are 6-8 in WCC play. BYU is seventh in the WCC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels. Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
Fousseyni Traore is averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.
Cougars: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
