Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the UTEP Miners after Ross Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC's 98-67 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Miners are 4-0 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Islanders are 0-1 in road games. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for UTEP.

Williams averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Texas A&M-CC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

