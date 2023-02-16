Troy Trojans (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12 Sun Belt)
Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -5; over/under is 129.5
BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Zay Williams scored 26 points in Troy's 80-65 victory against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The Red Wolves have gone 9-7 at home. Arkansas State is 2-1 in one-possession games.
The Trojans have gone 8-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is 1-3 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.
Williams is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.