Rice Owls (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6 C-USA)
Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -3.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Cobe Williams and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host Quincy Olivari and the Rice Owls.
The Bulldogs are 7-3 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is sixth in C-USA in team defense, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.
The Owls are 6-4 against conference opponents. Rice averages 16.7 assists per game to lead C-USA, paced by Max Fiedler with 5.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.2 points. Williams is shooting 45.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.
Olivari is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rice.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.
Owls: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
