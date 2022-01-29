Loyola Chicago Ramblers (16-3, 7-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Williamson and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Drake has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 7-1 in MVC play. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the MVC shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Ramblers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Williamson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

