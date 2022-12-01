Seton Hall Pirates (4-3) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)
Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -8.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 87-55 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.
The Jayhawks are 4-0 in home games. Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Michael Jankovich shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Pirates play their first true road game after going 4-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Seton Hall averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.4% for Kansas.
Al-Amir Dawes is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for Seton Hall.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
