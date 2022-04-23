Colorado Avalanche (55-17-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-32-11, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Colorado looking to stop its three-game home slide.
The Jets are 13-6-6 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.
The Avalanche are 14-5-3 against the rest of their division. Colorado is sixth in the Western Conference with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.
In their last meeting on April 8, Colorado won 5-4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 88 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 44 assists. Nikolaj Ehlers has 13 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-52 in 64 games this season. Mikko Rantanen has nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.
Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (upper-body).
Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Francouz: day to day (face), Devon Toews: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Mikko Rantanen: out (illness), Erik Johnson: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
