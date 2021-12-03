New Jersey Devils (9-8-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Winnipeg Jets (10-8-4, fifth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -175, Devils +148; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays New Jersey in a non-conference matchup.
The Jets are 7-3-1 at home. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
The Devils are 3-4-2 on the road. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 32.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and recording 24 points. Blake Wheeler has four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-11 in 21 games this season. Jesper Bratt has 12 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Devils: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.