Florida Panthers (28-9-5, first in the Atlantic) vs. Winnipeg Jets (17-14-7, sixth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg enters the matchup with Florida after losing four in a row.
The Jets are 10-6-1 at home. Winnipeg is first in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.7.
The Panthers are 7-6-5 on the road. Florida averages 10.9 points per game to lead the Eastern Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.9 assists per game.
The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 41 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists. Mark Scheifele has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 42 total assists and has 58 points. Sam Bennett has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).
Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Gustav Forsling: out (health protocols), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).
