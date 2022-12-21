Winnipeg Jets (20-10-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (25-4-2, first in the Atlantic Division)
Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets' 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Boston has a 17-0-2 record in home games and a 25-4-2 record overall. The Bruins are 6-2-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
Winnipeg has a 9-5-1 record on the road and a 20-10-1 record overall. The Jets are 9-2-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.
The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-2. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 21 goals and 21 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.
Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 15 goals with 20 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.
INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.
Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (groin), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body), Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
