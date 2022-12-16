Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (13-13-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Vancouver Canucks after the Jets defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1 in overtime.
Vancouver is 13-13-3 overall and 5-7-1 at home. The Canucks have a 13-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.
Winnipeg is 8-4-1 in road games and 18-9-1 overall. The Jets have gone 3-4-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.
The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Canucks won 5-1 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 25 assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.
Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 14 goals with 16 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
Jets: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
Jets: Nate Schmidt: day to day (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.