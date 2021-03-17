With the winter sports season now in the books, the Merrimack Valley Conference has released its 2020-21 winter sports award honorees — and Andover High teams received plenty of honors.
In boys basketball, both junior big man Aidan Cammann and sophomore sharpshooter Ryan MacLellan were selected All-Merrimack Valley Conference.
The 6-foot-9 Cammann continued to emerge as perhaps the best low post player in Massachusetts. The center/forward averaged 15.0 points per game and was a dominant rebounder. He scored a season-high 28 points in a Jan. 19 win over Haverhill.
Joining Cammann as an All-MVC pick was 5-foot-11 MacLellan. The guard averaged 9.8 points per game and hit 13 3-pointers. His biggest games were 18 points in a win over Haverhill and 15 points in a victory over Chelmsford, helping lead the Golden Warriors to an 11-1 final record.
It’s a shame that the MVC didn’t name Most Valuable Players this winter, because it would have been tough to not honor Andover’s Tatum Shaw with girls basketball MVP.
Shaw, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, was red hot all winter, finishing the season averaging 22.1 points per game. The Southern New Hampshire University recruit had three 30-plus point games.
Shaw joined an elite club on Feb. 4, when she scored her 1,000th career varsity point during a senior night win over Billerica. She was a four-year varsity player.
The other girls basketball player honored as All-MVC was 5-foot-9 sophomore Amelia Hanscom. The guard averaged 10.6 points per game. She was at her best down the stretch, topping 14 points in five straight games, including a team-high 19 points in a win over rival North Andover and 18 points in the MVC Cup semifinal win.
In girls hockey, the senior duo of Lilly Reeves and Kaitlyn Cormier were both named All-MVC after leading the Golden Warriors to the MVC Cup finals and two wins over archrival Methuen/Tewksbury.
Reeves, a forward, scored five goals for the season. She scored twice against Chelmsford, tallied a game-winner in another matchup with Chelmsford and had a key goal in the MVC Cup semifinal win.
Cormier, a defenseman, played a crucial role in the Golden Warrior defense that surrendered just 29 goals all winter (2.64 per game). She also scored two goals — one each in two wins against Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover — and added an assist against Methuen/Tewksbury.
In boys hockey, varsity senior stalwarts Steve Ingram and Anthony Previte earned All-MVC honors.
Ingram, a forward, scored two goals this winter, one in the MVC Cup championship game. He finished his four-year varsity career with 35 goals. He was also named All-MVC for the golf team in the fall.
Previte, also a forward, scored one goal and contributed to both sides of the ice as a two-way player. He was also named to the All-Eastern Mass. soccer team in the fall as a defense-first midfielder, and is trying out football during the “Fall II season.”
Finally, in gymnastics, the close friend pair of freshmen Gabby Bresnick and Molly Foster, who led Andover to the MVC Cup Division 1 title. The two were regularly at the top of the all-around scores in every event the Golden Warriors participated in —including Foster taking second and Bresnick third in the MVC Cup final.
NO MVPs
No Most Valuable Players or Coaches of the Year were honored this winter by the Merrimack Valley Conference, due to COVID-19 issues during the season. Each team from each sport received two honorees.
