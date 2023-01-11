Radford Highlanders (8-9, 2-2 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (7-10, 2-2 Big South)
Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -1.5; over/under is 139.5
BOTTOM LINE: DaQuan Smith and the Radford Highlanders visit Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles in Big South action.
The Eagles have gone 6-1 at home. Winthrop is 1-0 in one-possession games.
The Highlanders are 2-2 in conference matchups. Radford is third in the Big South shooting 37.3% from deep. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo leads the Highlanders shooting 48.6% from 3-point range.
The Eagles and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Talford is averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
Smith is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.6 points. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Radford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
