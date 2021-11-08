Mary Baldwin vs. Winthrop (0-0)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles are set to battle the Fighting Squirrels of Division III Mary Baldwin. Winthrop went 23-2 last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 3-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles put up 76.3 points per contest across those four contests.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com