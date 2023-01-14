Winthrop Eagles (7-11, 2-3 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-10, 2-3 Big South)
Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -4; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Gediminas Mokseckas scored 20 points in Campbell's 78-63 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
The Fighting Camels have gone 4-3 at home. Campbell is ninth in the Big South scoring 67.9 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.
The Eagles are 2-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Campbell.
Kelton Talford is shooting 71.2% and averaging 16.8 points for the Eagles. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
