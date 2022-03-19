Iowa State Cyclones (21-12, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (25-7, 15-5 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -3; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers face the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cyclones' record in Big 12 action is 7-11. Iowa State averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Davis is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Izaiah Brockington is averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

