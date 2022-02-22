North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.