Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten)
Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Boo Buie scored 23 points in Northwestern's 68-51 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Badgers have gone 7-3 in home games. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.
The Wildcats are 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Crowl is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
Buie is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
