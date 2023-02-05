Northwestern Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten)
Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wisconsin -3.5; over/under is 124.5
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Wisconsin Badgers after Boo Buie scored 23 points in Northwestern's 68-51 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Badgers are 7-3 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Wildcats are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Northwestern averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is shooting 50.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
Buie is averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
