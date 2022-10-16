EDITOR’S NOTE: The Eagle-Tribune is profiling candidates in contested races. Those running without an opponent are virtually assured of election. Write-in candidates are also tallied.
3rd ESSEX DISTRICT Includes Haverhill and Georgetown
Andres “Andy” X. Vargas, a Democrat from Haverhill is running unopposed.
4th ESSEX DISTRICT Includes Methuen and Lawrence
Estela A. Reyes, a Democrat from Lawrence is running unopposed.
14th ESSEX DISTRICT
Includes North Andover
Joseph G. Finn, a Republican from North Andover is facing Adrianne Ramos, a Democrat who is also from North Andover, in the contest for State Representative from the 14th District. The district is currently represented by Christina Minicucci, who decided not to seek reelection.
The Fourteenth Essex District was redrawn following the last census and now includes Amesbury precincts 1 and 6; Boxford precincts 2 and 3; all precincts in Groveland; North Andover precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, and all precincts in West Newbury.
JOSEPH G. FINN, North Andover, Republican
Age: 62
Profession: Retired Special Agent in Charge at the USPS Office of the Inspector General
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?My career in federal law enforcement focused on keeping people safe and rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the United States Postal Service. Those skills will serve me well on Beacon Hill.
My experiences fighting overdevelopment at the local level showed me how our government can be incredibly intractable and unresponsive. As State Representative I’ll be a responsive voice for our families on Beacon Hill.
Nothing could be more important than the experience my wife Nancy Oakes Finn and I shared raising our three boys into adults here in North Andover over the last twenty-two years.
What are key issues for you? I’ve knocked on thousands of doors over the last several months and the only issue people consistently bring up are rising prices and the economy. Inflation is destroying people’s lives. Skyrocketing natural gas, heating oil and electrical prices are forcing people to make serious cuts in order to keep groceries in their cupboards and keep their homes warm.
As State Representative, I will be a voice for a fiscally responsible economic policy to drive down inflation, a common-sense energy policy to help keep electric and heating prices affordable, and lower taxes to help families contend with rising prices.
ADRIANNE RAMOS, North Andover, Democratic
Age: 43
Profession: Attorney
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?
My passion for the law has always been rooted in helping people. During my career I’ve helped many families through difficult matters and advocated for public policy change to make a difference in our community. This breadth of experience has given me a strong foundation to understand the needs of our district and the skills necessary to be successful at the State House. As a parent to three young children and a local small business owner, I’m uniquely situated to understand the needs and concerns of working families and businesses throughout the district and am ready to make a difference.
What are key issues for you?My priorities include expanding access to early education, addressing the mental health crisis, including expanding services for youth, and infrastructure improvements. I will protect reproductive rights for all women and address the climate crisis. As a state representative, I will collaborate with our local delegation and soon to be Governor Maura Healey to secure necessary funding for the towns and city in the district to support their communities and leave no money on the table. I will work hard to provide relief to small business owners and families in the face of rising costs. — Compiled by reporter Will Broaddus
15th ESSEX DISTRICT
Includes Haverhill and Methuen
Ryan M. Hamilton, a Democrat from Methuen, is running unopposed.
16TH ESSEX DISTRICT
Includes parts of Lawrence and Methuen
Francisco E. Paulino, a Democrat from Methuen, is running unopposed.
17TH ESSEX DISTRICT
Includes parts of Lawrence and Andover
Frank A. Moran, a Democrat from Lawrence, is running unopposed.
18TH ESSEX DISTRICT
Includes parts of Methuen, Andover and North Andover
Incumbent Tram T. Nguyen, a Democrat from Andover, is facing Jeffrey Peter DuFour, a Tewksbury Republican.
TRAM T. NGUYEN, Andover, Democrat
Age: 36
Profession: Attorney
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be reelected?I bring to the office my record of effective advocacy, for the district and the Commonwealth. Six of my bills have passed, including three helping workers and two helping survivors of domestic violence. In just four years I have brought millions in state funding back to the district, for infrastructure, for seniors and veterans, for schools, mental health programs, green energy, and more. At the same time, I have helped hundreds of constituents with state issues, ranging from applying for unemployment during the pandemic to accessing state aid after the Columbia gas explosions.
What are key issues for you?As vice chair of the Labor and Workforce Development committee, I see the impact of inflation on working families. My focus is reducing that impact on workers and local businesses, by reducing the cost of childcare, fighting wage theft, and protecting injured workers. We will grow the Massachusetts economy by becoming a leader in clean energy technologies and new green jobs.
I will continue to strongly defend reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights; reduce healthcare costs and expand access to mental healthcare; combat opioid addiction; and support our schools, roads, and infrastructure.
JEFFREY PETER DUFOUR, Tewksbury, Republican
Age: 61
Profession: Systems and Project Management professional
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected? I will bring my experience, not only my business experience of prioritizing projects and working within budgets, but decades of experience as a Massachusetts taxpayer facing the challenges of paying the bills while saving for retirement.
I will be a voice for the people, not the insiders or the special interest groups, and I will be an advocate for fiscal responsibility.
I have lived and worked in the Merrimack Valley for almost 40 years, and this is my opportunity to give back.
What are the key issues for you? Economy: The cost of living in Massachusetts is too high, yet last year the state realized a historic revenue surplus. Now is the time to review our expenses and look for opportunities to reduce costs.
Education: Parents and guardians are the primary stakeholders in their child’s education. I support including them in education decisions, especially those that involve what is taught to their children, and when and where their children go to school.
Public safety: I support first responders and law enforcement. We need to support those who keep our streets and schools safe.
2nd ESSEX DISTRICTLeonard Mirra, the Republican incumbent, is facing Democrat Kristin Kassner, a political newcomer.
Mirra:
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be re-elected? I bring experience, balance, and a record of bipartisan cooperation to Beacon Hill. I have worked to provide top-notch constituent services. At a time of economic distress, I believe my experience as a legislator is necessary to continue advocating for our district while rejecting bad policies of Beacon Hill insiders that will make our communities less affordable. I never accept any special interest money and so I am beholden only to the voters.
What are key issues for you? We have to make our state, and our region, a more affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. The environment is also extremely important and under duress. Our water resources, particularly the Ipswich River, are under threat. We need experienced leadership that will reject overdevelopment. We need to ensure 100% funding for regional transportation and special education funding. I will advocate for increases in local aid to keep real estate taxes in check.
KRISTIN E. KASSNER, Democrat, of Hamilton
Kassner: Did not provide answers to the questions by deadline.
