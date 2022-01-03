As Davion Mintz described it, Kentucky's game at LSU on Tuesday night will be about more than basketball competition.
"Another statement game" he called it Monday.
Statement?
"That we're road warriors," he said. "We can come into your house and dominate the game the way we do (in Rupp Arena). We want to prove that there's no layoff. That we're a legitimate top-10, top-five team in the country no matter where (the game is). ... We can play anybody anywhere."
Of course, in its only other game on an opponent's court this season, the Cats were more road worriers than warriors. UK lost 66-62 at Notre Dame.
Kentucky hasn't been the same team since, most notably shown in three-point shooting. UK made two of 19 shots from beyond the arc at Notre Dame. Since then: 32 of 78 over four games.
Mintz described the Dec. 11 game at Notre Dame as valuable as something of a test case.
"Just to know how it feels, especially with the crowd," he said of the experience. "Obviously, the other team is super excited. They're really looking forward to having us there.
"In some cases, they're probably holding a ceremony or they're doing something special just because we're there. It's an attraction."
Notre Dame introduced its new football coach. Also former Irish star LaPhonso Ellis was formally added to the arena's ring of honor.
As if on cue, LSU is formally naming its floor the Dale Brown Court on Tuesday night.
When asked about the challenge of matching the zeal of an opponent again and again and again, Mintz said, "That's why you come here. What else do you want? ... It is what it is. We're used to it at this point. ... This is what we are: UK."
Assistant coach Ron "Chin" Coleman, who substituted for UK Coach John Calipari on Monday's video conference, said Calipari was "unapologetic and direct" in how he wants his players to react to the opponents' zeal.
"Now, we have experience," Coleman said of the loss at Notre Dame. "Experience is the best teacher. Now, we know to go on the road with a different mentality. To have that road-kill instinct. And to play with swagger. And to play to ruin the (opposing) team's weekend."
LSU (12-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) is ranked No. 21 in this week's top 25 poll conducted by The Associated Press. It will be Kentucky's first ranked opponent since losing to then No. 9 Duke in the season's opening game.
Coleman downplayed the significance of a ranked opponent.
"The swagger is back," he said of Kentucky then and now. "Doesn't matter who we play. We're playing against ourselves. As long as we continue to do what our points of emphasis are, it doesn't matter who we're playing.
"I promise we can play any ranked team in the country when we're playing Kentucky basketball. We've kind of identified what that is right now."
Kentucky (11-2, 1-0) wants to play fast, defend and share the ball.
"We're playing at a high level right now," Coleman said. "It's us against us."
LSU bases its game on defense. The Tigers rank fourth in Division I in points allowed (55.3 per game, on average) and first in field-goal defense (opponents shooting 34.5 percent).
Mintz said Kentucky expected LSU to press for "almost 40 minutes." LSU's average of 12.5 steals ranks second in Division I. The Tigers rank fifth in turnovers forced (19.62 per game, on average).
"On defense, they're as good as anybody in the country ...," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said of LSU. "They have legit defensive ability that can disrupt almost anybody."
Coleman said that LSU relies on defensive pressure to fuel its offense. He described a multi-faceted approach that relies on confusing opponents.
"They play a bunch of different defenses ...," he said. "They play for steals (and) a lot of tips and deflections. ...
"It kind of stunned a lot of teams, and stumps you a little bit in terms of your flow. . . .
"But we're not afraid of that. That's not going to stop us from playing at our pace and doing what we do. We're going to attack. As soon as we get off the bus, we're in attack mode."
Coleman seemed to suggest LSU's defensive approach is a sign of weakness and not a strength.
"It's questionable," he said. "We'll see. A lot of teams, they like to junk it up. It's questionable how good they really are defensively. That's why they play so much junk stuff. ...
"They don't really guard effectively. But it's been working for them. We'll see how it affects us. We're not going to allow it to affect us."
Tuesday
No. 16 Kentucky at No. 21 LSU
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Records: Kentucky 11-2 (1-0 SEC), LSU 12-1 (0-1)
Series: Kentucky leads 91-27
Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-69 on Jan. 23, 2021, in Lexington
