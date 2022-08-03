CHICAGO — The Kansas City Royals received a soggy sendoff from their AL Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, as they concluded their seven-game road trip on Wednesday with a game that featured a rain delay of one hour, five minutes.
Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer gave up three of the four runs he allowed on one pitch in the third inning as the Royals dropped the finale of their three-game series, 4-1, to the White Sox in front of an announced 19,753 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Singer allowed four runs on 11 hits over six innings. He struck out three, walked one and gave up one pivotal home run, to White Sox slugger Jose Abreu in the third inning.
The Royals (41-64) got their lone run courtesy of a solo homer by rookie Bobby Witt Jr. (2 for 4) in the sixth inning. Witt started at third base for the first time since May 24.
Second baseman Michael Massey, promoted from Triple-A before the game, went 2 for 3 for the Royals.
Witt and Massey combined for all four of the Royals’ hits.
