ANDERSON — Earlier this week, the U.S. women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 at the Olympics and ran its winning streak to 51 games, a run that dates back to the 1992 bronze medal game. Former Indiana Fever great and WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings was a major part of that streak, having won four gold medals during her career.
Now a member of the front office with the Fever, Catchings still has an eye on what the Olympic team is doing and feels good about where they are as they seek a seventh straight gold medal.
“I like the way that they are playing,” she said. “I love the way they’re thinking about what it means to represent their country. It’s a different sense of responsibility and a different sense of pride to be at that level. On the court, there’s a different sense of urgency about the way they play.”
One aspect of the 2021 Tokyo games that is different from the experiences of Catchings at the Olympics in 2004 (Athens), 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) is the lack of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said WNBA players could have an added advantage in this year’s setting after spending the last season in the bubble where Catchings was the only fan cheering on the Fever.
“It was weird being in that, but you kind of just adjust,” she said. “When you’re training, people aren’t watching you train. So all the work and all the sweat and tears that go into training at the elite level, you don’t have fans watching you. I think maybe there’s less pressure because you don’t have all the fans in the stands. You’re able to focus more — I’m thinking of like track, where you just lock in — but like every other sport, you’re able to lock in to what you’re trying to do.”
The 1992 Barcelona games were noteworthy, not just because that was when the US women last lost an Olympic game, but for the introduction of NBA players to the men’s team. While the men immediately dominated, the world eventually closed the talent gap to become more competitive and eventually knocked off the Americans in Athens. Catchings said the same could happen on the women’s side, but American WNBA players have an advantage.
“I think on both sides — the men and the women — you’re starting to see more international players in our league,” she said. “It’s a different game. One of the benefits from the women’s side is we play here during the season and then go overseas. So you’re able to experience a different level to see what overseas basketball is about. The men, not all of them have that opportunity until the Olympics or the World Championships.”
One of the headlines of the 2021 games has been athletes and their mental health. In the wake of Simone Biles withdrawing from the gymnastics competition and recent revelations from Olympians Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps, more fans are becoming aware of the pressures Olympic athletes are under and what the negative effects could be.
“This year is an interesting year all around,” Catchings said. “We don’t take into account how people have responded to COVID. Training for the Olympics that are supposed to happen in 2020, but no, we’re pushing it back a year. Now you have another year of training, and it’s hard to train for that long. For the mental health aspect, I think it’s important for all of us to realize that everyone is handling it differently. Not only the pressure that is put on you for being one of the top athletes and always having to go out there and perform and never having a down day. … There is nobody in the world that can always be at 100%, nobody.”
Catchings — in Anderson for a one-day youth basketball clinic — said the Olympics are a great time for aspiring young girls basketball players to learn about the WNBA. The importance of seeing women competing at the highest level cannot be measured.
“We have these conversations all the time from the WNBA standpoint of how do we get more high school and college girls engaged with the WNBA?” she said. “Not just getting them to want to play in the WNBA but, what’s your favorite team? That coincides with disconnect. You want to be an Olympian, a WNBA player, or play in college, you feel that you have to invest in it and be engaged. I think the Olympics is the cream of the crop. You have the best in the world at every level.”