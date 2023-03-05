Chattanooga Mocs (17-16, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Wofford Terriers (17-15, 8-10 SoCon)
Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -3; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers play in the SoCon Tournament against the Chattanooga Mocs.
The Terriers' record in SoCon play is 8-10, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference play. Wofford has a 9-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Mocs are 7-11 in SoCon play. Chattanooga scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.
Jamal Johnson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 13.8 points. Jake Stephens is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.
Mocs: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
