Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) at Wofford Terriers (5-4)
Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -6.5; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Terriers play Coastal Carolina.
The Terriers are 5-0 on their home court. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Messiah Jones leads the Terriers with 5.8 boards.
The Chanticleers are 1-2 on the road. Coastal Carolina has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Mack is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Wofford.
Linton Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jomaru Brown is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for Coastal Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
