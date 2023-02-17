Wofford Terriers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10 SoCon)
Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Wofford Terriers after Stephen Clark scored 21 points in Citadel's 69-65 victory against the Furman Paladins.
The Bulldogs have gone 5-8 in home games. Citadel is 6-12 against opponents with a winning record.
The Terriers have gone 6-9 against SoCon opponents. Wofford has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.
B.J. Mack is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Terriers: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.