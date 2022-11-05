FILE - Sevilla's head coach Julen Lopetegui gestures from the touchline during the group G Champions League soccer match between Sevilla and Manchester City in Seville, Spain, on Sept. 6, 2022. Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020. The 56-year-old Lopetegui will take over Nov. 14, subject to being granted work permits, following the team's final game before the World Cup break.