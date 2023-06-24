FILE - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves plays the ball during the English FA Cup third round replay soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023. Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of £47 million pounds ($59.7 million).