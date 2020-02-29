SALISBURY – A former tenant of Residences at Salisbury Square faces a child endangerment charge after police received word she was dealing drugs from her apartment while her son was there.
Stephanie D. Kelley, 36, now of 43 Aubin St., Amesbury, was released on personal recognizance after her arraignment in Newburyport District Court. She is due back in court on March 30 and was ordered not to abuse her son, and to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.
Salisbury police Officer Michael Tullercash said an acquaintance of Kelley’s alerted police back in November that she was allegedly selling and using drugs in the apartment. The person said he did not see any of those activities. He also did not seen any indications that her son was being mistreated or neglected.
But based on his relationship with the boy and past interactions with Kelley, the person who reported the situation had good reason to be concerned, Tullercash wrote in his report.
Tullercash went to the apartment to speak to Kelley but neither she or her son were there. Upon returning to the station, Tullercash alerted the Department of Children and Families, he wrote in his report.
John Feehan, YWCA Greater Newburyport’s chief executive officer, said once his office received word of the situation she was required to leave.
“We worked to have her moved.” Feehan said.
Feehan said that a vast majority of tenants have caused no problems.
“We’re working hard to have tenants have a good experience there,” he added.
The Residences at Salisbury Square, an affordable housing complex, opened last summer. There are 42 units in two buildings – 26 apartments at the old Spalding School on Park Street and 16 more in a separate building on Elm Street.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said since the complex opened there have been “a couple calls but nothing major.”
He went on to praise YWCA Greater Newbury-port staff for the high level of communication with the Salisbury Police Department and his officers.
