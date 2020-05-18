HAVERHILL — Local event planner Melissa Cerasuolo is not one to sit at home bored.
So when the coronavirus crisis struck, she sprang into action to help bring smiles to neighbors the best way she knew how: By coupling her creative talents with her business savvy.
The result is a labor of love she calls the "Hope for Haverhill" windows project.
Cerasuolo, a longtime Haverhill resident who recently moved to Groveland, dreamed up, designed and installed window displays in several downtown businesses that carry messages of hope during the COVID-19 crisis.
Among them is a cut-out string of hearts with the phrase "All You Need Is Love" at the former Trattoria Al Forno restaurant at 109 Merrimack St. Several displays adorn the area near Harbor Place, including a salute to first responders and a sign displaying the words "Haverhill Strong."
"It's been fun and keeping me busy," said Cerasuolo, who is also active in the Haverhill Rotary Club. "When this all happened, I panicked, wondering what I could do. It makes me feel good that I can do good for our city. "
Combing through her contact list for help proved that many hands make light work for Cerasuolo.
Stephanie Guyotte from the downtown UMass iHub helped lend a hand with the "All You Need Is Love" window, Cerasuolo said, and offered up the iHub's printing machine to expedite printing.
Java junkies Sal and Dana DiFranco from the Battle Grounds Coffee shop got in on the act, too.
Cerasuolo said coffee shop co-owner Dana DiFranco suggested penning the Jimmy Dean quote "I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination" on her shop window. Her husband, a former Navy SEAL, contributed a flag from his personal collection to use as a backdrop.
"When you are part of people who are like-minded, it's so helpful and so supportive," said Cerasuolo, who intends to add to the window project as the weeks go on and as she's able to connect with more businesses.
So far, Heav'nly Donuts, Chirp Photo Studio, Foto Factory and the Harbor Place complex are among the locations taking part in the project.
"This little window project, as trivial as I think it is sometimes — people have said it really brightens their day," Cerasuolo said. "It makes me feel like I'm doing my part a little bit."