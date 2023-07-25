The United States started its bid for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam. Winning a third straight title won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.
Co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quadrennial tournament for international soccer's most coveted trophy kicked off July 20 and features an expanded field of 32 teams, up from 24. There are 64 matches during the tournament.
That means more competition for the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S., which won the 2015 event in Canada and the 2019 tournament in France. The Americans have won four titles overall, most of any nation.
Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo has scored on her debut at the Women’s World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0.
Philippines made history at its first Women’s World Cup with its first goal and first win, holding on under pressure to upset co-host New Zealand 1-0. The New Zealanders were coming off their first win in six trips to the Women’s World Cup in the tournament's opening game.
Goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann shielded Switzerland to a 0-0 draw against Norway, which played without star striker Ada Hegerberg because of injury.
Canada knows it can overcome an opening-game draw at the Women’s World Cup because it won gold at the Tokyo Olympics after bouncing back from a draw with Japan in the first game. Now Canada must rebound again following a scoreless draw against Nigeria in its opening World Cup game. The Canadians face Ireland on Wednesday in Perth at 8 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).
Kicking things off Wednesday Japan plays Costa Rica in Dunedin at 5 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and Spain and Zambia meet in Auckland 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET).
On Thursday, the United States takes on Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup fina l at 1 p.m. local time in Wellington (9 p.m. Wednesday ET). Portugal and Vietnam meet at Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) and co-host Australia takes on Nigeria i n Brisbane at 8 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET).
Fox holds the English-language media rights in the United States for the Women's World Cup. Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights.
Fox will broadcast a record 29 matches over the air on its main network and the rest of the games will be aired on FS1. All matches will be streamed on the Fox app.
FIFA struck a collective deal with the European Broadcasting Union in mid-June, ending a standoff with a broadcasters in five major European television markets. The deal guarantees the games will air in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Britain.
Casey Phair becomes the youngest player in soccer World Cup history at the age of 16 years and 26 days. Phair went on as a replacement in South Korea’s 2-0 loss to Colombia in Sydney at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. Phair has an American father and a South Korean mother and was raised in the United States.
Sophia Smith flashed the zipping her lips gesture as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the opening United States’ opening match at the Women’s World Cup in tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer. The goalkeeper died by suicide last year, so Smith and teammate Naomi Girma came up with the tribute.
Youth coach Tarena Ranui is among those leading the charge to change the landscape of soccer in New Zealand. When New Zealand kicked off the Women’s World Cup opener against Norway last week, just three of the 23 Football Ferns traced their roots to the Indigenous Maori people. By contrast, when the Kiwis hosted the Women’s Rugby World Cup last year, more than half of the players on its 30-person championship team were Indigenous.
The United States is a +240 favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After the opening six days of the tournament, Spain is next at +320 followed by England +600 and Germany +700.
There's also a big group of teams the oddsmakers say have little chance of lifting the trophy, including Jamaica, Vietnam, Zambia, Costa Rica, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Haiti and Panama. All are at +43,000.
