Toronto Blue Jays (18-12, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-14, fourth in the AL East)
Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-1, 4.88 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Connor Wong's four-hit game on Tuesday.
Boston is 11-7 in home games and 17-14 overall. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .339.
Toronto is 9-9 in road games and 18-12 overall. The Blue Jays have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.
Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has five doubles, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Red Sox. Wong is 13-for-30 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
Bo Bichette leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .543. Danny Jansen is 8-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .304 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs
Blue Jays: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs
INJURIES: Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
