WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood scored 18 points and Howard rolled to a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.
Wood added five rebounds for the Bison (14-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Elijah Hawkins pitched in with 17 points and 10 assists. Marcus Dockery hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.
The Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7) were led by Rakeim Gary's 13 points. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored 10. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Howard visits Delaware State, while South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
