VMI Keydets (2-5) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-6)
Clinton, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Asher Woods scored 21 points in VMI's 108-58 victory over the Regent Royals.
The Blue Hose have gone 1-0 in home games. Presbyterian has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.
The Keydets are 0-3 on the road. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Presbyterian.
Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 13.4 points for VMI.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.