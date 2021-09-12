North Andover junior Ryan Connolly and his cross country coach, Rick Dellechiaie, are in complete agreement.
Prior to this fall, Connolly didn't put in the necessary offseason running in preparation for the season. And it showed.
While he was certainly decent as a sophomore, Connolly was the team's No. 4 runner and not showing the potential he showed as a freshman, when he ran a 4:39 mile.
"He could have done better (last year), but he just didn't do the preparation (running) in the summer," said Dellechiaie. "The season is too short to not get in the miles."
Connolly agrees with that assessment.
"I didn't prepare at all last year and it showed," he said. "The results I had were from not working and it made me angry."
It also made him determined to do something about it.
So this summer, Connolly did a 180 and ran six days a week, often by himself but sometimes with good friend and classmate Camden Reiland, who is a miler on the track team but does not run cross country.
Thus far, the results have been dramatic. In North Andover's first dual meet last week, Connolly finished first overall with a 5K time of 16:53.
Then last weekend, he led the Knights' first trio that included Audrey Sorokin and Matt McDevitt to second overall at the 3x2-mile Clipper Relays, finishing with a sizzling anchor leg time of 9:56.
That performance was not only was pivotal to the Knights' trio finishing second but gave him a ton of momentum for the rest of the season.
"It gave me a lot of confidence that I can compete in the MVC and do better in track," he said.
In track, Connolly has a best time of 4:35 in the mile and 10:28 in the 2-mile while also running a leg on the Knights' powerful 4x800 relay team. With the necessary training base, those times should drop significantly.
Referring to his preseason goals, Connolly is aiming to run at least a 16:30 for 5K in cross country, drop his mile time to 4:25 or lower and help the 4x800 relay team qualify for nationals while setting a school record.
Dellechiaie definitely sees a bright future for him.
"If he can stay healthy, I see Ryan as an elite runner in the MVC and All-State qualifier in November," said Dellechiaie. "He learned from his mistake of not doing much during the summer months last year.
"He has clearly reached a new level this year and we should see some impressive results. The talent has always been there -- he just needed to put in the work to realize it."
For now, Connolly prefers track to cross country, primarily because he considers himself better at the mile and 2-mile than the longer distances but, he says, "cross country is a lot of fun considers and I like the group feeling.
"And I know the distance work helps for track. Hopefully, the season will be like training for track."
Of course, if he keeps having such success in cross country, his priorities could change.