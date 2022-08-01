FILE - Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas applauds the supporters at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London, Jan. 5, 2019. Former world and European champion Fabregas has joined Italian second-division club Como. Fabregas, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 as well as two European Championships, was unveiled as a Como player on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, after signing a two-year contract.