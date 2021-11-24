FILE - New Zealand All Blacks winger Charles Piutau runs down field during a rugby test match against Argentina in Christchurch, New Zealand, on July 17, 2015. World Rugby has relaxed its eligibility rules to allow players to switch countries as of January. The governing body made the announcement Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in what it described as a “landmark" change. International players such as England's Billy and Mako Vunipola could represent Tonga, as could New Zealand's Charles Piutau, who won the last of his 17 caps in 2015, making him eligible to switch country allegiance next year.