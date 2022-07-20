FILE - The Springfield Lasers, left, and Orlando Storm, right, are introduced at the start of the World Teamtennis tournament at an empty tennis arena at The Greenbrier Resort on July 12, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year, the league announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022