World TeamTennis Tennis

FILE - The Springfield Lasers, left, and Orlando Storm, right, are introduced at the start of the World Teamtennis tournament at an empty tennis arena at The Greenbrier Resort on July 12, 2020, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year, the league announced Wednesday, July 20, 2022

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — World TeamTennis, the mixed-gender league co-founded nearly a half-century ago by Billie Jean King, will not have a season in 2022 but plans to return next year.

WTT announced Wednesday that it is hoping to add new teams by 2023. The expansion fee is $1 million per franchise.

The league held single-site seasons during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and intends to return to matches played at teams' home courts.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you