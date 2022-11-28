CSU Northridge Matadors (1-4) at Boise State Broncos (4-2)
Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the Boise State Broncos after Atin Wright scored 21 points in CSU Northridge's 82-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.
The Broncos have gone 1-1 in home games. Boise State ranks fifth in the MWC with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 8.0.
The Matadors are 0-2 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 10.3 points. Degenhart is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.3 points for Boise State.
Wright is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals. Dionte Bostick is averaging 15.6 points for CSU Northridge.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.