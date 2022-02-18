CSU Fullerton Titans (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-17, 3-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: E.J. Anosike and the CSU Fullerton Titans visit Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors in Big West action.

The Matadors have gone 3-9 in home games. CSU Northridge is eighth in the Big West shooting 30.1% from deep, led by Darius Brown II shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Titans have gone 8-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last matchup 79-64 on Jan. 14. Anosike scored 33 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 14 points for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Anosike is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

