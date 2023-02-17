CSU Northridge Matadors (6-20, 3-12 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-18, 3-11 Big West)
San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UCSD Tritons after Atin Wright scored 42 points in CSU Northridge's 73-62 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.
The Tritons are 3-9 on their home court. UCSD is eighth in the Big West shooting 32.1% from deep, led by Jace Roquemore shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.
The Matadors are 3-12 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 3-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.
Wright is averaging 15.9 points for the Matadors. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.
Matadors: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
