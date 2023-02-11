FILE - Yibing Wu, of China, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Yibing Wu became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night, Feb. 11, 2023.