Indiana Hoosiers (20-13, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (25-8, 13-5 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys and Indiana Hoosiers play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Cowboys have gone 13-5 against MWC teams. Wyoming has a 7-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 9-11 in Big Ten play. Indiana averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Jeffries is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Graham Ike is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and five assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

