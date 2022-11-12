SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)
Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming's 79-68 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.
Wyoming went 25-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.
SE Louisiana finished 19-15 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Lions gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
